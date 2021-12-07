The Real- Social Feed on Erykah Badu's New Love, Tristan Thompson plus more.

ESSENCE, Director of Social Media Charisma Deberry, joins the ladies of ‘The Real’ (Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, and Garcelle Beauvais) to discuss the hottest topics trending on your timeline. At this special holiday tea party, we’re chatting about Tristan Thompson, Charisma’s connection to Khloe Kardashian’s pain, Erykah Badu’s new May-December romance, Lil Wayne’s wild fight with his bodyguard, plus more! Tune in for hot takes daily on ‘The Real’ and bi-weekly to catch social updates with ESSENCE.

Check your local listings here. #ESSENCE