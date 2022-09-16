Home · Videos

The Cast of 'The Woman King' Discuss Doing Their Own Stunts

By Essence

The cast of “The Woman King’ Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and Adrienne Warren sit down in a roundtable discussion with director, Gina Prince-Bythewood and discuss how it felt to do their own stunts.

