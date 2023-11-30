WATCH: Swizz Beatz And Nasir Dean Discuss New Series, ‘Drive With Swizz Beatz’

READ MORE LESS

Throughout the years, hip-hop icon Swizz Beatz has become a true renaissance man. From his music, to art collecting with his wife Alicia Keys, to the years of philanthropy, this New York native is leaving an undeniably mark not only on the entertainment industry, but the world itself. Now, he’s teaming up with his son Nasir Dean with the new series Drive With Swizz Beatz.

In the show, viewers will see the two travel to Japan, Houston, Saudi Arabia, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York. Fun, informative and entertaining but at the heart of the series is the Black Father & Son Dynamic. The show is a healthy depiction of black fathers and their love for their kids that sometimes is not represented on TV. Drive With Swizz Beatz is more than an adrenaline and entertaining series about cars and car clubs but it’s a glimpse into real black families that are changing the narrative and debunking negative stereotypes.