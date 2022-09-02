READ MORE LESS

In partnership with New Voices Foundation, ESSENCE recently returned with Shop ESSENCE Live, where vendors from our personal E-commerce platform are interviewed for a little more insight into their business. During the last episode, host NöNe Dunivan chats with the owner of an authentic Jamaican sauce brand, Scotch Boyz.

In this Shop Essence Live conversation, Scotch Boyz talks about the flavorful product, including how their sauces have ingredients sourced directly from farmers on the Island of Jamaica, who get a portion of the sales of the product. Featuring a live demonstration featuring a delicious margarita recipe, Scotch Boyz and Nöne get a taste of the islands thanks to their famous recipe.

Check out the full interview above on and Instagram Live. For more information on Shop ESSENCE, visit here. Click here to shop the products!