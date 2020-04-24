How Can Consumers & Businesses Work Together To Strengthen The Black Community Economically?

Business moguls Robert F. Smith and Richelieu Dennis get real about the roles we all play in moving our community forward.

READ MORE LESS

The ESSENCE Entrepreneur Virtual Summit heard some of the most influential and accomplished voices in business share invaluable insights to help Black-owned businesses stay afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the highlights of the day was an enlightening conversation between Vista Equity CEO Robert F. Smith and ESSENCE Ventures Founder & Chair Richelieu Dennis. Together, the results-driven business moguls delved into several topics, including how to get more funding to Black communities, how to leverage infrastructure to support Black businesses and so much more.

The two also discussed the responsibility we have as consumers to support Black businesses and the responsibility Black businesses have, in turn, to then pull from that support to better their communities.

Check out the video above to hear a little of what they had to say and then be sure to head back to ESSENCE.com for more of everything you missed at the ESSENCE Entrepreneur Virtual Summit and $100k New Voices +Target Accelerators Pitch Competition.