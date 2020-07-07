Home · Videos Richelieu Dennis in Conversation with Ford President & CEO, Jim Hackett READ MORE LESS By Essence · July 7, 2020July 7, 2020 TOPICS: 2020 Essence Festival 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Money & Career Videos 2020efvirtual business advice CEO Ford ford essence fest 2020 Jim Hackett Richelieu Dennis videos wpfest2020 See More 2020 Essence Festival The State of Black Women Entrepreneurs: Still I Rise Sponsor... 2020 Essence Festival Girls United: A Whole New World- Entering Adulthood in 2020 ... 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Mother 2 Mother: What We Tell Our Kids Entertainment Kirk Franklin Performs "Could Have Been Me" and "Melodies fr... 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Chatter Talk Show - Sponsored by AT&T Warner Media Entertainment "Change Me," "I Can Only Imagine," and "Take Me to the King"... Entertainment Kierra Sheard performs "It Keeps Happening", "Grateful" and ... Essence Festival 2020 Ingredients for Entrepreneurial Success with Renae Bluitt - ...