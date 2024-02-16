HomeVideos

WATCH: Reinaldo Marcus Green On Preserving The Legacy Of Bob Marley

The ‘One Love’ director sat down with ESSENCE to discuss the biopic chronicling the life and career of reggae’s most iconic artist.
READ MORE LESS
By Essence & Okla Jones ·

The ‘One Love’ director sat down with ESSENCE to discuss the biopic chronicling the life and career of reggae’s most iconic artist.

TOPICS: 