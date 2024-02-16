Home • Videos WATCH: Reinaldo Marcus Green On Preserving The Legacy Of Bob Marley The ‘One Love’ director sat down with ESSENCE to discuss the biopic chronicling the life and career of reggae’s most iconic artist. READ MORE LESS By Essence & Okla Jones · Updated February 16, 2024 The ‘One Love’ director sat down with ESSENCE to discuss the biopic chronicling the life and career of reggae’s most iconic artist. TOPICS: Bob Marley One Love One Love Bob Marley One Love Movie Reinaldo Marcus Green rita marley