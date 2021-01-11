Regina King And Tank Of Tank And The Bangas Meet For The First Time And It's A Virtual Lovefest

READ MORE LESS

You know that feeling you used to get when you would see one of your favorite artists perform live for the first time? Well, even celebrities are missing that concert experience, which coronavirus has brought to a halt, Regina King being one of them.

The actress is making her directorial debut with the upcoming film One Night in Miami, and as she made her press rounds to promote the flick, she told theWall Street Journal the one thing she’s looking forward to after the pandemic is seeing New Orleans band Tank and the Bangas in concert. We couldn’t exactly make that happen for the award-winning actress, but we were able to get King and the band’s lead singer, Tarriona Tank Ball, to e-meet.

Last week the ladies chatted virtually for the first time and it was a lovefest from the start. Not only is King a fan of Tank’s but Tank has been an admirer of King since her 227 days, calling her “sugar and spice personified.”

What made the meetup between the ladies so special is that Tank is featured on the soundtrack for One Night in Miami, lending vocals to and writing the track “Howl for Me Daddy” alongside Keb’ Mo’ and Terence Blanchard.

“You’re one of those artists that you don’t have to hit skip a song, you can just let all the albums play,” King told Tank. “Just hit shuffle and let the albums go.”

Tank, upon hearing that praise, told King how she cried when she saw her words in WSJ. “When I heard you say that it made me feel like – it’s not that I didn’t know I had purpose,” Tank said, “it just reminded me of it. I just appreciate it so much.”

Check out the chat between the ladies in the video below.