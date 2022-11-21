WATCH | ‘There’s Somebody Out Here Who Needs Me To Win:’ Muni Long On What Keeps Her Going As An Artist

Muni Long’s face may still be new to people, but plenty of music fans have heard the singer’s words, as she’s penned songs for everyone from Rihanna
to Ariana Grande over the past 10 years. Though she’s released two studio
albums, the first in 2009 and another in 2018, it wasn’t until her hit single
“Hrs & Hrs,” released independently in late 2021, that everyone started to
know her name.
The success of the track led Long to receive a nomination for Favorite
R&B song and Favorite Female R&B artist at this year’s American Music
Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles November 20. When we
asked Long how she persevered on her decade-long journey to make it to
this point, the singer-songwriter told ESSENCE, “What kept me going was the
thought in the back of my mind, there’s somebody out here who needs me to
win because if I win and they see me win they know they can win too.”
Remarking that those words might “sound super corny” to some, Long
added, “So many people every day tell me how inspired they are by my
story, my journey, and the fact that I didn’t give up. People who’ve known
me, who’ve been super close to me are like, man, you really did it, and that
is amazing.”
The journey for Long doesn’t stop at the AMAs. She’s also been
nominated for three Grammy Awards for Best New Artist, Best R&B Song,
and Best R&B Performance. Calling this season in her career “freeing,” Long
says of the recognition of her talent, “This is only the beginning and that’s
the scary part.”
“I didn’t even really try,” she says when it comes to the current
accolades. “I was just flowing. So next year I plan to put my foot on the gas.
More music, more content, definitely more performances, maybe a tour – I
don’t know, working on it. I just want to take it to the next level.”
Check out our full interview in the video above.