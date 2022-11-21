WATCH | ‘There’s Somebody Out Here Who Needs Me To Win:’ Muni Long On What Keeps Her Going As An Artist

The Singer-songwriter who was up for two American Music Awards last night says, “This is only the beginning.”

Muni Long’s face may still be new to people, but plenty of music fans have heard the singer’s words, as she’s penned songs for everyone from Rihanna

to Ariana Grande over the past 10 years. Though she’s released two studio

albums, the first in 2009 and another in 2018, it wasn’t until her hit single

“Hrs & Hrs,” released independently in late 2021, that everyone started to

know her name.

The success of the track led Long to receive a nomination for Favorite

R&B song and Favorite Female R&B artist at this year’s American Music

Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles November 20. When we

asked Long how she persevered on her decade-long journey to make it to

this point, the singer-songwriter told ESSENCE, “What kept me going was the

thought in the back of my mind, there’s somebody out here who needs me to

win because if I win and they see me win they know they can win too.”

Remarking that those words might “sound super corny” to some, Long

added, “So many people every day tell me how inspired they are by my

story, my journey, and the fact that I didn’t give up. People who’ve known

me, who’ve been super close to me are like, man, you really did it, and that

is amazing.”

The journey for Long doesn’t stop at the AMAs. She’s also been

nominated for three Grammy Awards for Best New Artist, Best R&B Song,

and Best R&B Performance. Calling this season in her career “freeing,” Long

says of the recognition of her talent, “This is only the beginning and that’s

the scary part.”

“I didn’t even really try,” she says when it comes to the current

accolades. “I was just flowing. So next year I plan to put my foot on the gas.

More music, more content, definitely more performances, maybe a tour – I

don’t know, working on it. I just want to take it to the next level.”

Check out our full interview in the video above.