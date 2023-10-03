WATCH: Mona Scott-Young On Her Life, Career And Impact On The Entertainment Industry

Over the course of three decades, this media mogul helped launch the careers of several artists and has left a lasting imprint on the genre of unscripted television.

For almost 30 years, Mona Scott-Young continues to push the envelope in her male-dominated field. In 1996, she, along with the late Chris Lighty, founded the management company Violator, and hasn’t looked back since. After managing some of hip hop’s biggest acts such as Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes, she created the widely known Love & Hip Hop Franchise, becoming one of the entertainment industry’s most sought after executives.

Now, the media mogul is transitioning into the film with her newly produced BET+ original project, Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy. Amidst its release, the New York native sat down with ESSENCE to discuss her life, career, and overall impact in Black culture.