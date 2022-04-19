A servant to the game of girls’ basketball and the city of Minneapolis, renowned girls’ basketball coach Tara Starks took to the podium to accept her award from Black Women in Sports, a new class of women recognized by ESSENCE for the contributions to sports. When addressing the audience, Starks made her mission clear: to be there for her players and assist them in their journeys beyond basketball.

Following the brunch, Starks, spoke about how sports is a tool for healing in Minneapolis and the surrounding communities, along with why despite temptations to bounce up to the collegiate level, she’s made a conscious decision to continue coaching on the high school hardwood.