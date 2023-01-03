WATCH: Michole Briana White and Russell Hornsby On The Family Love In “BMF” Season 2

READ MORE LESS

BMF returns for season 2 on Starz January 6, adding another layer to the saga of the Flenory brother’s now-infamous drug empire. For veteran actors Russell Hornsby and Michole Briana White, it’s a welcome return to the story of Charles and Lucille Flenory, and an opportunity to add more layers to the story of the parents of the men that started an empire.

Season two finds the parents’ already loose control over their household and lives loosening even further, as the brothers stretch their power over the streets of Detroit.

“I think in season one there was more time to bond and the foundation was stronger,” White says of the Flenory family’s evolution this season. “In season two, the struggle becomes greater because they are losing so much. It’s so much just to maintain, just to keep a roof over their heads, to keep the lights on, to keep the gas on, it’s a struggle.”

“I think we really get an opportunity to see the full depth and breadth of Charles and Lucille, both as a couple and as individuals,” Hornsby adds. “We really get to see the relationship dynamic in the marriage play out and see all the different colors that they have.”

“Conflict is more interesting. It’s heartbreaking, it’s painful, but it’s just more interesting to watch.”

Amid that on-screen conflict, fans have taken note to the strong family values that the Flenory parents worked diligently to instill in their sons, despite the call of the streets ultimately proving stronger.

“I’ve been really surprised at people acknowledging the value of the parents and the foundation that they created [for their children],” White tells ESSENCE. “They were built up with love and support and a real deep spiritual background and understanding of that. They gave them everything they could, but what was outside of the home, they couldn’t protect them from all of that.”

BMF returns to Starz for Season 2 on January 6 at 8PM.