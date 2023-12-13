WATCH: How Working On ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Helped MeKai Curtis Develop His Craft

During its three-season run, Curtis has been lauded for his performance as Kanan in the hit series on STARZ.

The third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan continues to tell the origin story of Kanan Stark, played by the up-and-coming actor MeKaiCurtis. Originally played by 50 Cent in the flagship series, this rendition delves deeper into Kanan’s evolution from the devoted son of Raquel Thomas into the eventual ferocious, amoral and pragmatic personality fans know from Power.

Ahead of its premiere, MeKai Curtis sat down with ESSENCE to discuss playing Kana Stark, growing as an actor, what viewers should expect from Season 3, and more.