Lena Waithe, Kelly Rowland And Jodie Turner-Smith Have Been On Some Pretty Bad Dates

READ MORE LESS

Dating is hard. That might be the biggest understatement of the year. And as hard as it is, we still do it. Why? Because many of us want to be somebody’s somebody. Especially this time of year when love is in the air. *heavy sigh*

One of the most loving, yet tragic films to hit the big screen is Queen & Slim. In it, we watch, perched on the edge of our seats as the film’s heroes and namesakes, Queen and Slim, navigate their new lives together after a Tinder date goes way wrong.

So, while ESSENCE was on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas’ love child, we asked the stars to share their Tinder and/or bad date horror stories.

Queen & Slim writer, Lena Waithe

Can you believe that while Kelly Rowland was on a date during her Destiny’s Child days, she fell asleep on the poor man’s shoulder until she snored? “I fell asleep on a date and was snoring and slobbering all on this poor guy’s shoulder. I just came from tour,” Kelly told ESSENCE.

And the stars of Queen & Slim, Jodie-Turner Smith and Daniel Kaluuya? Well, Kaluuya’s date got dragged out by her father and Smith shared that she knew the date was over when the guy called them an Uber Pool. “And he didn’t even pay for the date!” Needless to say, Smith was triggered as she recalled the memory.

Check out the video above to catch the story of Daniel Kaluuya’s date ending abruptly and why Lena Waithe’s Valentine’s Day first date was a disaster.