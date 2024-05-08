WATCH: Janine Sherman Barrois On Casting For ‘The Big Cigar’

The talented writer, producer and showrunner of the Apple TV+ limited series discusses how André Holland was the perfect fit for Huey P. Newton.

Starring André Holland as Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton, The Big Cigar premieres globally on Friday, May 17, with the first two episodes followed by new episodes every Friday through June 14. The first two episodes are directed by multiple-award winner Don Cheadle.

Holland leads a renowned ensemble cast including Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie, and Glynn Turman.

Ahead of this upcoming limited series, writer, showrunner, and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois sat down with ESSENCE to discuss The Big Cigar, why Holland was the perfect person to portray the activist, and more.