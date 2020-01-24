So this is what we're doing at Paris Fashion Week now?

Japanese fashion brand Comme des Garcons is apparently known for their interesting choice of hairstyles for their fashion week presentations. In fact, if you do your Googles, you’ll see that they usually push the envelope of what is fashionable and what is just questionable.

So during Paris Fashion Week, when their Fall 2020 menswear collection models wore lace front cornrow wigs down the runway, many people, including Vogue didn’t think much of it, other than…odd, but fun!

The hairstylist (obviously not a Black woman) Julien d’Ys has since issued an Instapology, claiming that he was inspired by the princes of Egypt. Riveting.

However, it didn’t take long for the images to cause shock, outrage and downright irritation from Black people who are sick of cultural appropriation and major brands using racism as a marketing tactic.

Check out our resident skeptic, The OverExplainer, reacting to the latest cultural robbery at Paris Fashion Week.