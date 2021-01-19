Girls United: Beautiful Possibilities 2.0 | Episode 3

This week, the Girls United: Beautiful Possibilities 2.0 crew take to the New York City streets looking for inspiration and meet with graphic designer, Dorothy Oge, to begin designing the packaging for their collection. Positive energy and passion come together in a bright celebration of beauty as they set the mood for how they want shoppers to see their products. Learn how the design process flows by clicking here to watch this episode.