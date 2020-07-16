‘Fatal Affair’ Is A ’90s-Black-Movie Lover’s Dream

It’s been 21 years since Nia Long and Omar Epps first appeared on our screens when the two starred in In Too Deep (LL Cool J’s portrayal of drug kingpin Dwayne Gittens still gives me chills.)

But the two actors reunite in Netflix’s predictable yet utterly satisfying thriller Fatal Affair. The film sees the two playing college friends who reunite decades later in life. When David (Epps) gets a taste of Ellie (Long) after having too many drinks one night, she discovers he’s not only crazy as hell but also friggin’ dangerous. She now has to protect her husband (Stephen Bishop) and daughter from this man who’s dead set on ruining their lives.

“You’re gonna be yelling at your TV screens,” Epps admitted when ESSENCE caught up with the costars earlier this week.

“I hope that all of our loyal fans who have supported the two of us through this journey as Black artists, I hope that they come to their living rooms and watch Fatal Affair,” Long added.

Fatal Affair, which was also executive-produced by Long, is streaming on Netflix now.