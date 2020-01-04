On day 5 of the inaugural ESSENCE Full Circle Festival, team ESSENCE brought the Global Black Economic Forum to Accra, Ghana.

An ultimate meeting of the minds, the forum brought business executives, political leaders and community change agents from around the world together to engage in progressive, solution-based dialogue focused on economic development and cultural exchange.

Guest speakers included ESSENCE Ventures Founder & Chair Richelieu Dennis; Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo; Accra Mayor Mohammed Sowah; L’ Oreal West Africa executive Sekou Coulibaly; New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell; actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist Boris Kodjoe; Afrodesiac Worldwide founder Chiedza Makonnen; media executive/radio personality Ebro Darden; WME Executive Bozoma Saint John; Target executive Caroline Wanga; media mogul Mona Scott-Young; Studio One Eighty Nine creative director Abrima Ewiah; world-renowned architect Sir David Adjaye; filmmaker and philanthropist Juliet Asante; actress Nicole Amarteifio; entrepreneur Alvin Bekoe; Christie Brown executive Vanessa Bannerman; Ghanaian business maven Kevin Okyere and many more.

Watch the video above for a look inside at the inaugural ESSENCE Global Black Economic Forum – Africa.

