Black History Month ain’t over just yet. In fact, here at Black Girl Magic HQ, we’re adding to the celebration with a new holiday: Black Girl Appreciation Day!

We proclaim February 20 Black Women Appreciation Day. Yes, it’s time that Black women get a holiday for everything that we are and everything that we do.

“We have to celebrate. We have to lift everybody up. I think that’s the beauty of our sisterhood,” Garcelle Beauvais shared on the red carpet at the 2020 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood luncheon held last month.

We asked some of your favorite Black women, including Jenifer Lewis, Niecy Nash, Danielle Brooks and more to share with us how they plan to celebrate their fellow Black women along with themselves.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Loretta Devine, Niecy Nash, Essence Chief Content & Creative Officer Moana Luu, Loni Love, and guest attend the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honoree Lashana Lynch gave us a word with her response. “I come from a long line of women who can’t help but celebrate themselves everyday and show people how they need to celebrate them and how you should treat them,” she said on the red carpet. “I’ve taught people my whole life how to treat me and now I’m showing people on a worldwide scale how to treat me.” Well, Amen!

Jenifer Lewis, who was honored at the annual awards luncheon in 2019, added, “I celebrate Black women everyday. I am filled with joy and proud to be Black.

Check out how your faves would celebrate this much-needed holiday!