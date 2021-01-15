Loading the player... Home · Videos Angela Bassett on New Season of 9-1-1, COVID-19 and Chadwick Boseman Angela Bassett talks upcoming season of 9-1-1 on FOX, Black Panther 2 and how she feels about the COVID-19 vaccine. READ MORE LESS By admin · January 15, 2021January 15, 2021 TOPICS: 9-1-1 Angela Bassett black panther Chadwick Boseman COVID-19 Essence News television Vaccine See More Videos Videos Regina King’s Most Underrated Roles Videos Who is Lorna Simpson Videos Essence Wellness House is Back! Videos ‘This Is Us’ Birth Mother Roundtable Videos Meet the Girls! We are back and better than ever for Season ... Videos Regina King And Tank Of Tank And The Bangas Meet For The Fir... Videos Trump Could Be Impeached Twice