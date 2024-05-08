WATCH: André Holland On Portraying Huey P. Newton In ‘The Big Cigar’

In this new limited series, Holland helps tell the story of the political activist during a critical time in his life.

Starring André Holland as Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton, The Big Cigar tells the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution. It’s a wild caper of Black Panther founder Huey Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan that goes wrong every way it possibly can.

The upcoming limited drama series premieres globally on Friday, May 17, with the first two episodes followed by new episodes every Friday through June 14. The first two episodes are directed by award-winning actor Don Cheadle.

Holland spoke with ESSENCE about the new film, portraying Huey P. Newton, along with the activist’s impact, legacy, and more.