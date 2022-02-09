An Epic Oscars' Showdown, Zendaya Speaks Out, Andrea Bordeux Fired, and More on ‘The Real’

ESSENCE, Director of Social Media Charisma Deberry, joins the ladies of ‘The Real’, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Garcelle Beauvais, and guest host Nene Leakes to discuss the hottest topics trending on your timeline.

This week we’re diving into the Oscar nominations, Columbus Short’s curious case, Zendaya’s ‘Euphoria’ controversy, plus more! Tune in for hot takes daily on ‘The Real’ and bi-weekly to catch social updates with ESSENCE. Check your local listings. #ESSENCE