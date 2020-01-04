WATCH: ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 – The Afrochella Experience

As The Year of Return welcomed thousands of African-Americans to Accra, Ghana—many for the first time—Afrochella closed out the year-long homecoming with an immersive cultural experience highlighting visual art, music,entertainment, fashion, food commerce and more from across the diaspora.

Day 2 of the inaugural ESSENCE Full Circle Festival brought EFCF attendees to the Afrochella grounds to take part in the celebration, complete with an ESSENCE-branded pop up experience where Afrochella-goers got the chance to pose for their own simulated ESSENCE magazine cover, get styled at a pop-up hair salon and more.

Check out the video above for a look inside Afrochella and be sure to head back to essence.com for more of everything you missed at the first-ever ESSENCE Full Circle Festival.

