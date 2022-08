READ MORE LESS

When Diddy asked his Twitter followers, “Who killed R&B?,” a debate on the state of the genre ensued. “R&B is muthaf–ckin’ dead as of right now,” he said in an Instagram live, as shared by HotNewHipHop. Artists such as Timbaland, Mary J. Blige, and Kehlani joined the conversation to express their disagreements with Diddy’s take.