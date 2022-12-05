WATCH | Micaéla Verrelien And ESSENCE Staff Discuss Showing Up Authentically As Black Women

Micaéla Verrelien took us to the Black women’s sacred space, the hair salon, to talk about being a Black woman and how she and her girls show up authentically. We also get a sneak peek of a new series centered around a Black dynasty Riches. She’s joined by ESSENCE VP of Branded Content, Steph, and ESSENCE Marketing Manager, Sapphira.

Riches follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged, successful Richards family. When Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his business hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide as they vie for control.

Written and created by Abby Ajayi and starring Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie, Sarah Niles, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Ola Orebiyi, Nneka Okoye, and Emmanuel Imani–Riches is available now on Prime Video. Click here to watch!