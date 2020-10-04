Protect Black Women: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Black Power, Calls For Justice To ‘SNL’ Stage

Getty

An artist’s responsibility is to reflect the times.” — Nina Simone

Megan Thee Stallion brought the heat and light during her debut Saturday Night Live performance Oct. 3, calling out the gross injustice in the Breonna Taylor case and reminding the world that Black women must be protected.

Standing powerfully in front of a black and white backdrop that said, “Protect Black Women,” the “Savage” rapper stood resolutely and unsmiling as the iconic words of Malcolm X rang out:

The most disrespected…unprotected…neglected person in America is the Black woman. – Malcolm X

That quote was followed by another searing quote from Minister Malcolm, “Who taught you to hate the texture of your hair…the color of your skin, and the shape of your nose? Who taught you to hate yourself from the top of your head to the soles of your feet?”

Megan Thee Stallion gave a message to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron during her #SNL performance pic.twitter.com/hGY9W6rM59 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 4, 2020

The Houston native then played a quote from activist Tamika Mallory, who made it plain after Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron announced on Sept. 23 that his office would not be indicting any police officers in the shooting death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout Negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory said.

Each powerful statement was punctuated with the word “savage,” as Megan and her dancers threw Black Power fists in the air.

Thank you, Megan.

