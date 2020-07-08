Ignore The Rapper Who Created ‘The College Dropout’

I refuse to type out this man’s name. But we all know who he is, so from this point on, I’ll refer to him as “The Rapper Who Created The College Dropout,” or TRWCTCD for short.

TRWCTCD used to have music that you could relate to. When College Drop Out was released, I thought it was one of the greatest hip-hop albums I had ever heard. But that all seems like a distant memory. That same rapper has seemed to turn into an attention-starved shell of who he used to be, especially since recently announcing his run for president.

The last thing we need in this world is another celebrity president, especially one who has made a fool out of himself praising our current. In every photo with Donald Trump, the toothy-grinned rapper’s eyes looked as though he was a kid sitting on Santa Claus’ lap, but in reality, his Santa was a sniveling, racist dolt who has the deaths of over a hundred thousand U.S. citizens on his hands.

TRWCTCD seems to have views that also align with the man he recently praised as “the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation.” It’s funny how the godliest individuals seem to do the most devilish things. You know, like convincing people they should take a drug that could eventually kill them, instead of “healing” them from COVID-19. Or the fact that children and families are still locked up in cages. And let us not forget how he recently tweeted about White power. But I digress.

In TRWCTCD’s recent interview in Forbes, because that’s where all presidential candidates go to talk politics (sarcasm), he sounded like a walking conspiracy thread when he shared his thoughts on vaccines, as well as Planned Parenthood.

Let’s take a look at a few of his fake gems:

He will not be running as a Democrat or Republican. His party will be known as the Birthday Party, “because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.” His running mate is some preacher from Wyoming. Not even going to mention her name either, because why? Apparently he thinks Trump isn’t in his way. It’s Biden who he’s after: “I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on, man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.” He thinks vaccines are the mark of the beast. Pray for North West and her siblings. There’s nothing wrong with them. Their parents are just attention whores. His wife has endorsed him. Her skims probably were too tight and cut off the oxygen circulation to her brain. He’s pro-life because the Bible told him so. He thinks Black History Month is torture porn. On running in 2020, “God just gave me the clarity and said it’s time. You know, I was out there, ended up in the hospital. People were calling me crazy. I’m not crazy. Between all of the influences and the positions that we can be put in as musicians—you go on tour, you put out all these albums, and you look up and you don’t have any money in your account. It can drive you crazy. Through all of that I was looking crazy because it wasn’t the time. Now it’s time. And we’re not going crazy, we’re going Yeezy. It’s a whole notha level now. N-O-T-H-A.”

After combing through TRWCTCD’s interview, the only thing I could wonder is whether he actually believes any of what he says. But then again, even the craziest people think they’re sane.

Needless to say, TRWCTCD’s run for president is nothing but comedic fodder, and truly a distraction from the serious issues the world is currently facing. I don’t want to end up with four more years of Trump, and I definitely don’t want to end up with TRWCTCD’s form of insanity in the White House either. But of course, we all know that will never happen.

If you plan on taking this fool’s run for presidency seriously, Godspeed to you. In the meantime, remember that line “No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative,”from TRWCTCD and Jay-Z’s song “Niggas in Paris”? TRWCTCD’s run for president isn’t even provocative. And we shouldn’t care what it means.