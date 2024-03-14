Beauty Is Their Name These eight ladies remind us that Black women in beauty are taking over the industry.

As a young girl, I used to think I was pretty only when I straightened my naturally curly hair. When I grew up, I was devastated to learn that my story is similar to many other Black women who, like me, were socialized to aspire to Eurocentric standards of beauty. As the oft-quoted Marian Wright Edelman said, “You can’t be what you can’t see.”

Indeed, there has been a dearth of representation—and the numbers prove it. For example, only eight Black women have taken home the Miss America crown since the inception of the competition, in 1921; and for Miss U.S.A., there have been only 12 Black women winners since the first coronation, in 1950. Meanwhile, 10 Black women have won an Academy Award since the first was handed out, in 1929; and 36 have been Emmy winners since the first show, in 1949.

A 2022 McKinsey & Company study reveals that the disparities also exist behind the scenes. Less than 5 percent of all employees in the beauty business are Black—from Black men and women in entry-level roles all the way up to the C-suite.

Fortunately, Black women are working hard to change this status quo and increase diversity within the field. Meet eight powerhouses who are remodeling the industry, from the social media scene to the boardroom.

Achieng Agutu



“Stop worrying about what other people will think!” says Kenya-born Agutu, when asked what beauty advice she’d give her younger self. She began creating digital content after moving to the U.S. when she was 16, and she has since received attention from brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Away and Vogue (which named her the Confidence Queen). She is also a 2024 Sports Illustrated Rookie, and she walked in their Miami Swim Week runway show last July.

Chizi Duru

Content creator, on-air host, model and entrepreneur Duru would tell her younger self to “look beyond physical attributes to define beauty. I’ve learned that your inner being is what shines and makes you truly beautiful.” A dynamic force in her own right, she effortlessly weaves together her New York upbringing and rich Nigerian roots. Passionate about beauty, self-care, wellness and faith, Duru is not just a creator—she’s a catalyst for positive change and empowerment in the lives of those who follow her journey.

Jessica Cruel

Allure’s Editor-in-Chief Cruel feels most beautiful when she’s “working out—no makeup, sweaty, hair messed-up. I’ve learned that strength is the thing I value most.” At her current post, Cruel leads the development of content for digital, social and video platforms, including the Readers’ Choice Award and Best of Beauty Award franchises. After roles at Refinery 29, Self and PopSugar (plus ESSENCE, as an intern), Cruel joined Allure in 2019 and became EIC in 2021. In her first year at the helm, she launched Allure’s the Melanin Edit, which explores Black beauty and wellness.

Keewana Grant

As the director of beauty and wellbeing at Purple PR, Grant believes that true beauty is a reflection of your soul. “What makes me feel beautiful is giving to others and expecting nothing in return,” she explains. “Kindness is beautiful, especially when it’s genuine.” Previously Grant served as the director of PR & Partnerships at OSEA Malibu, a clean-beauty company that features seaweed-infused skin care.

Tahira White

For White, feeling beautiful and self-assured means being “well-rested, impeccably dressed and mentally prepared for the next challenge.” As the driving force behind marketing agency 19th & Park and production house 1Park9, she masterminds creative strategies for an esteemed clientele that includes L’Oréal, Glossier, Athena Club, Ulta Beauty and Knix.

Karen Young

When it comes to beauty, Oui the People founder Young is all about having fun. “Beauty is an expression of self, and your whole self deserves to shine—no judgment,” the first-generation Guyanese-American entrepreneur says. With a $1,500 investment in 2017, Young launched her brand from her apartment in Brooklyn. Having started its offerings with a razor, Oui the People has since developed a full body-care line and is recognized as one of the most sought-after Black-owned brands in the United States.

Aaliyah Jay

“What makes me feel most beautiful and confident is when I have discipline and intention,” says beauty, fashion and lifestyle content creator Jay. “There is so much power in being intentional.” During her 10-plus years as a digital creator, she’s garnered an audience of more than 3.8 million across multiple social media platforms. Her striking makeup looks, avant-garde fashion and authenticity have solidified her as an It girl. A true style enthusiast, she has produced everything from makeup tutorials to educational videos on the history of fashion as we know it. She thrives through the process of helping her devoted audience tap into their own beauty and power.

Maya Allen

According to beauty expert and editor Allen, “True beauty defies classification. It rises above arbitrary standards, so embrace every curve. Your body is a unique masterpiece.” Her work in the beauty and fashion realm, at esteemed publications such as Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, InStyle and New York Magazine’s “The Cut,” has cast her as an influential voice in the industry. The common motif throughout her career has been ensuring that women who engage with her work—from all walks of life—feel informed, seen, represented and heard.

