Are You Ready For This Winter Storm?

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

When we said we were dreaming of a white Christmas, it wasn’t…this. A winter storm is affecting over half the country heading into the Christmas weekend, but we’re still hoping to give “cute and comfy in matching PJs,” not “freezing in power outages.”

As the National Weather Service reports, “over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, are under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories across the U.S.” There’s freezing rain in Seattle, blowing snow and sub-freezing weather in the Midwest, flooding in NYC, and single digit low temps in the South.

Our northern and Midwestern girlies may already know how to cope with the icy weather, but beyond the usual advice of stocking up on grocery essentials, we’ve got some other tips to deal with Snowmageddon 2022.