Are You Ready For This Winter Storm?

When we said we were dreaming of a white Christmas, it wasn’t…this. A winter storm is affecting over half the country heading into the Christmas weekend, but we’re still hoping to give “cute and comfy in matching PJs,” not “freezing in power outages.”
As the National Weather Service reports, “over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, are under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories across the U.S.” There’s freezing rain in Seattle, blowing snow and sub-freezing weather in the Midwest, flooding in NYC, and single digit low temps in the South.
Our northern and Midwestern girlies may already know how to cope with the icy weather, but beyond the usual advice of stocking up on grocery essentials, we’ve got some other tips to deal with Snowmageddon 2022.
01
Just say no
Yes, the holiday parties are cute. But getting stuck at somebody’s crib is not. It’s ok to cancel that flight and chill at the crib, but hopefully not literally.
02
Find somewhere local to warm up if your heat goes out
Check to see if your state has warming shelters, like those in Georgia and the Chicago metro area.
Photo by Maren Hennemuth/picture alliance via Getty Images)
03
If you absolutely must go out, and it’s not to drive to a warming shelter, have some car essentials
Make sure you stock your car with blankets, a shovel, and jumper cables if you’re heading out in inclement weather. Remember some non-perishable food and water too!
Photo By Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
04
Cue up the Netflix downloads
Yeah, this isn’t a necessity, but who wants to be cold AND bored? We’re going to pick a struggle. Use the download option on your fave streaming apps to load up on entertainment on your iPad or phone, because lord knows that wifi may not be acting right at the wrong time. Don’t forget the charging packs too.
05
Plan your getaway
A cold, snowy winter is the perfect time to look into just getting the hell on (or window shop on Zillow for warmer, sunnier pastures). Use Google’s flight alert option to track the prices. If you see your girl in Miami in a couple of weeks, don’t be alarmed. Who am I kidding, the bags are already packed.