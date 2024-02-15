White Teen Girls Kicked Out Of Sephora Store For Allegedly Using Makeup Testers For Blackface

Screenshot of TikTok video

In a Boston Sephora store, a group of white teenage girls were caught apparently wearing blackface with dark makeup.

A viral TikTok video showed three girls trying makeup testers at Sephora, with two covering their faces with cosmetics meant for darker skin tones.

A University of Southern California track and field athlete who filmed the girls in the video describes the scene as “genuinely disgusting and disturbing,” according to Boston.com.

“These group of teenage girls and their mothers come in and go to the makeup section to use the samples for blackface whilst giggling and making animal sounds,” Ojora wrote in the video’s caption.

In the video, a Sephora employee can be seen confronting an adult accompanying the group of minors who were walking around the store giggling and wearing blackface.

“This is the stuff that ruins jobs, college acceptances, let alone how incredibly offensive this is,” the staffer says.

According to Ojora, the two adults accompanying the teens asked the Sephora employee to delete the video because “they didn’t consent.”

Sephora has condemned the incident and issued a statement. “Sephora’s top priority is to create a welcoming and inclusive shopping experience for all. We are extremely disappointed by the behavior of these shoppers at our Prudential Center location, and as such, they were asked to leave our premises. Under no circumstance is this type of behavior tolerated at Sephora,” the statement reads.

Social media users called for the girls to be banned from the store; however, they have not yet been publicly identified.