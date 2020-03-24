White Supremacists Discussed Using Coronavirus As Bioweapon

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

White supremacists were discussing how to use the novel coronavirus as a weapon through saliva, spray bottles and other “laced items,” in order to infect minority communities and “nonwhite” people, according to an intelligence brief issued by the Federal Protective Service.

According to Yahoo! News, the law enforcement agency, which is a division of the Department of Homeland Security noted in the brief covering the week of Feb. 17-25 that “White Racially Motivated Violent Extremists have recently commented on the coronavirus stating that it is an ‘OBLIGATION’ to spread it should any of them contract the virus.”

Investigators reportedly appeared to be monitoring the communication of white supremacists on an encrypted messaging app, called Telegram, when the use of the coronavirus as a bioweapon caught their attention.

“Violent extremists continue to make bioterrorism a popular topic among themselves,” the intelligence brief reads.

In the communications, the radicals touted options such as leaving “saliva on door handles” at local FBI offices, spitting on elevator buttons and just spending time with individuals they believe to be their enemies.

