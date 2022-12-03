WATCH | We love these Toys made to uplift & inspire our kids

READ MORE LESS

On this episode of Shop Essence Live in partnership with New Voices Family features Boy Toy Box.

They believe all children should see themselves positively represented in every space they experience. Be in the toy aisle, the classroom, their toybox or their television, Brown Toy Box is working to make sure Black children see positive depictions of themselves and they grow up knowing they can be and achieve anything they set their minds to doing and becoming.

Brown Toy Box is centering play to disrupt generational poverty by normalizing Black excellence, cultivating curiosity, and building 21st-century skills to create pathways to prosperous careers and expand Black children’s ideas for the possibilities for their lives. Through early exposure to STEAM education, cultural representation, and purposeful play, Brown Toy Box will develop toys, games, activities, content, and experiences that center and celebrate Black children in an engaging way that will encourage ALL children to learn from and enjoy.

