It’s giving forward movements only in 2023.

Leave survival mode.

In the past this year, we’re proclaiming our right to thrive.

We invite you to flourish and prosper with us through our rival guides.

Our mission is to simply help you have the best year ever.

Now, here is the thriver Guide to Economic Justice by G Beth.

I’m Alfonso David, the president and CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum where our goal is to redefine equity and equality for marginalized communities with a focus on the Black diaspora.

This past year provided some promising signs on this front.

First, we saw a rise in entrepreneurship and business ownership.

In 2022 entrepreneurs in the continent of Africa saw a record venture capital investment into businesses across the continent.

And in the United States, the number of Black owned businesses increased substantially this past year.

If we look even more closely at these numbers, we see especially strong growth for black women owned businesses as we look ahead to 2023.

There are some specific areas that I’m especially interested in shining a spotlight on.

First is investment in digital infrastructure, developing the necessary infrastructure must be coupled with investments in skills building.

Second is redefining, what funding for families can mean from support for quality education and child care to affordable housing.

Third is continued support for direct and unrestricted investment in Black community based organizations.

Centuries of colonization and systemic inequality have impeded our communities from living with the financial freedom and dignity we deserve.

And the time is now to get involved.

I encourage you to learn more about the Global Black Economic Forum.

You can learn more at W W W GB E F dot com and prepare to help our movement for economic justice thrive in 2023.