WATCH| This tool will help you achieve effortless style for you curls without the headache!

READ MORE LESS

On this week’s episode of Shop Essence Live in partnership with New Voices Family, we feature Ceata Lash found and inventor of PuffCuff, an amazing curly hair tool designed to achieve stylish looks without stressing curly hair or causing pain from pulling and tension. Not only is Ceata the mind behind the PuffCuff, but she is also the first African American woman to hold three U.S. patents for a natural hair accessory. After her own natural hair journey, Ceata became a champion for self-love and self-acceptance for everyone- male or female- with thick, curly, or textured hair.

Shop the products on Essence’s IG page now!