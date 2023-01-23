WATCH: This Black Woman created an organization system that will have you living the Best Today Ever!

READ MORE LESS

In partnership with New Voices Foundation, ESSENCE recently returned with Shop ESSENCE Live, where vendors from our personal E-commerce platform are interviewed for a little more insight into their brands and business ventures. For its latest episode, host NöNe Dunivan chats with Shunta Grant, owner of Best Today®, a company changing the way that women plan and live out their days! In this episode, Shunta discusses how she started her career as a private practice attorney and took lessons she learned there to create a company to help all women add their health and humanity into their daily plans by creating planning products that allow you to narrow your focus on what’s most important one day at a time.

During the shop live, Shunta also shared how simple steps like properly previewing your week before it begins and planning your day ahead of time can help to reduce and eliminate burnout and overwhelm in your day-to-day life. She highlighted the Weekly Preview Planning Pads (available in two styles), Today’s Results and Outcome Pad (available in three sizes) and the company’s hero product, the Best Today Guide, a 14-week undated guided planner.

Shunta’s desire to create a company that allows you to get things done while also prioritizing your mental, emotional and physical well-being isn’t going unnoticed. In 2022 over 15% of Best Today® customers were referred by their doctor or therapist. If you’re ready to stop running late, being overly busy, and adding more things to your to-do list, it’s time to give the products at Best Today® a try! All products are available at besttoday.co