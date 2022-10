WATCH | This Black Owned Brand will help you travel in luxury while being TSA-compliant!

READ MORE LESS

This week on Shop Essence Live in partnership with New Voices Foundation, we feature BlackTravelBox® hair and skincare products that are made for life on the go, with travel-friendly packaging and formulations that make packing, carrying (on), and using them simple and easy.

Shop the show on Essence’s IG page NOW!