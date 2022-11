READ MORE LESS

This 1997 drama stars Jurnee Smollett in a leading role as well as Samuel L. Jackson, Meagan Good, Lynn Whitfield, Diahann Carroll, Lisa Nicole Carson, and Debbi Morgan. It grossed $14 million domestically on a $4 million dollar budget while also receiving multiple accolades including a Critics’ Choice Award. In celebration of its 25th anniversary, let’s take a look at the film’s cast then and now.