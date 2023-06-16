WATCH: Shopping Milano Di Rouge luxury Black-owned Streetwear

READ MORE LESS

On this episode of Shop Essence Live in partnership with New Voices Family, we speak to Milan Harris, also known as Milan Rouge, the founder, CEO, and owner of Milano Di Rouge. Milano Di Rouge is a luxury Black-owned streetwear brand that provides luxury to everyday fashion enthusiasts. The company was founded by Milan Harris in 2012 in Philadelphia with two shirts and a big dream.

Milano Di Rouge, which stands for “Making Dreams Reality,” provides affordable, high-quality pieces to men, women, and children, inspiring them to make their wildest dreams come true.

Today, the brand has elevated to a multi-million dollar fashion empire worn by countless celebrities. More than a lifestyle brand, Milano Di Rouge symbolizes hope. The brand’s story proves we can all realize our dreams with faith and determination.