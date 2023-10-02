WATCH: Shop Essence Live - Ziva Naseer Luxury Mosaic Handbags

READ MORE LESS

Ziva Naseer is a luxury mosaic handbag brand founded by Dominique Waters in Abu Dhabi. Inspired by the beauty of traditional mosaic art, Dominique set out to create a line of handbags that would capture the essence of radiant luxury.

With a meticulous attention to detail, every one-of-a-kind Ziva Naseer bag is crafted using traditional mosaic techniques and features vibrant colors, natural materials, and intricate designs. Dominique and her team of skilled artisans take pride in ensuring that each bag is made with love and care, resulting in durable, lightweight, and high-quality accessories that will last for years to come.