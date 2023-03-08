WATCH: Shop Essence Live - The Wellness Apothecary

READ MORE LESS

After years in the pharmaceutical industry, Tayiana is pursuing her passion for non-toxic beauty and wellness.

As the founder and CEO of The Wellness Apothecary, Tayiana is a licensed clinical pharmacist and a wellness expert dedicated to curating affordable, clean, and natural health & beauty products to cultivate a holistic lifestyle.

Products are chosen by their ingredients and ability to meet FDA & USDA requirements. Label ingredients must be free of carcinogens, parabens, sulfates, silicone and talc.

Products must also be vegan, cruelty free, gluten free, and eco-friendly.

Dr. Reed has dedicated her career to helping patients and clients obtain clinically proficient, cost effective drug information, and currently works in public health in the DC area.