READ MORE LESS

Rufescent /ro͞oˈfes(ə)nt/, meaning tinged with red or rufous, and or, becoming reddish brown in color, metaphorically symbolizes the striking union of red lips and brown skin.

Our radical approach to redefining red lips is simple. The beauty already exists, we merely provide the icing. The proof is in the pout.

We believe red lipstick should be healthy, beautifully blended, and both inclusive and accessible to individuals of color + humankind.