WATCH: Shop Essence Live - Teas With Meaning

Kamilah Mitchell is a founder, educator, and author committed to doing everything in life with meaning. With Meaning, LLC was founded in 2010 as a diverse platform for people inspiring purposeful change within their communities. In 2018, she expanded her brand with Teas With Meaning following a cancer diagnosis the previous fall. It was on the land of Mount Shasta, California where she realized all the herbs and magic she needed to heal were at her fingertips. Every tea blend was intentionally created to include various wellness benefits without compromising taste.

Teas With Meaning is an organic loose leaf and tea infused products company based in Oakland, California. “Magic is the main ingredient,” Mitchell often says. The magic of her teas are that they have multiple uses outside of an organic, fresh cup of tea to sip. Whether in baths, yoni steams, your favorite yogurt or plant compost, TWM herbs can be enjoyed after the initial brew. TWM also sells handcrafted ceramic mugs, tea-infused chocolates, tea-infused custom candles, wood-burn coasters and more; as partnerships and collaborations with other women and/or black owned small businesses.