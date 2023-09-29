WATCH: Shop Essence Live - Secure Your Styles With Confidence By Gabby Goodwin

Nobody likes losing things they love. When then 7-year-old GaBBY and her mom Rozalynn realized that GaBBY’s favorite barrettes were disappearing faster than they could be replaced, they invented the first and patented Double-Face Double Snap Barrette.

In 7 years, their family-owned company grew beyond measure into a global brand, Confidence by Gabby Goodwin.

Now they offer GaBBY Bows, a full line of plant-based wash-and-style products, lifestyle goods, business mentorship programs, and own and operate a retail store and girls’ salon.

Their commitment remains the same: boost confidence, build community, and revolutionize beauty for growing girls and the moms who love them best.