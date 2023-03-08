WATCH: Shop Essence Live - Play Pits

READ MORE LESS

Play Pits is a 100% all-natural deodorant, free of aluminum, parabens, synthetic fragrances, and other harsh chemicals. Play Pits is a mother’s solution to providing a kid-friendly, all-natural hygiene option for youth with active lifestyles. Our brand has found success in transforming a boring product into a fun and exciting experience that kids enjoy and parents greatly appreciate!

Our mission is to educate parents and children about the dangerous ingredients found in popular deodorants and other household products. Play Pits strives to be a beacon of healthier solutions for all demographics and communities at an affordable price point. Play Pits is a trusted hygiene solution for the entire family – toddlers, kids, teens, parents, and of course athletes everywhere!