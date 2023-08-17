WATCH: Shop Essence Live - OCOA The Sisterhood of Gorgeous Curls

READ MORE LESS

Welcome to the sisterhood of gorgeous curls!

Cory and Nicol Varona are sisters and immigrants from the Dominican Republic.

Like many Dominican girls, they grew up ashamed of their natural hair texture. They thought straightening their hair was the only way to be beautiful.

That’s why, Cory and Nicol Varona took matters into their own hands and created Ocoa.

Their purpose is to honor curly-haired Latina women, like you, while helping you find confidence in your authentic natural beauty by using luxe, clean, minimal ingredients from nuestra tierra (homeland) and la cultura (culture).