WATCH: Shop Essence Live - Manifest Your Purpose With These Luxury Office Accessories

A message from owner, Saria:

I’m a planner by nature. As a child, I would construct “To-do lists” at the beginning of each day to ensure I accomplished my daily goals. I carried this habit into my adult life and built a career predicated on my superior organizational skills and knack for detail. As a Project Manager and avid journaling enthusiast, I often found myself collecting an array of stationery and organizational tools. However, I became increasingly frustrated as it was challenging to find items reflecting my personality, lifestyle, and worldview. I wanted to see myself represented in the products I purchased. For this reason, I decided to design a unique and chic collection of stationery and office accessories for purpose-driven women like me. Black women deserve to see ourselves reflected in the products we use every day.