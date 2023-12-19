WATCH: Shop Essence Live - Let’s Talk Style With Curvy Fashionista

READ MORE LESS

Marie Denee founded The Curvy Fashionista in 2008 with the ambitious dream to bring plus size fashion and its champions to mainstream audiences. Marie’s goal was to bring plus size fashion to places where true inclusion of plus size people and representation of, was absent.

“After 12 years of grinding, hustling, and trying to find that vision, here I am… in our 15th year of The Curvy Fashionista and we have pivoted. Not only did I realize that we have evolved into digital media platform, I recognized that our emerging community and nurturing this space is what I- what we all– need.”

Marie’s mission is to encourage plus sized women to unapologetically be who they are with confidence and style. This passion is echoed throughout our content; centering, celebrating, and exclusively featuring plus size people.