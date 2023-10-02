WATCH: Shop Essence Live - Glamazon Plant-Based Beauty Products to Help Enhance Your Natural Beauty

READ MORE LESS

GLAMAZON was founded around the idea of enhancing, not concealing, your natural beauty, with products made with good-for-you, plant-based ingredients that are great for skin of all shades. The inclusive brand recently launched a new look for their signature products, as well as their Perfect Face System, a step-by-step guide that helps users create their dream makeup look in under eight minutes. We were lucky enough to get the chance to chat with Kim Baker herself to find out all about how she got to where she is today, what GLAMAZON means to her and why it’s so important to support women of all shapes, sizes and colors to understand their own beauty.