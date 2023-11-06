WATCH: Shop Essence Live - Get Into Cocoa Asante's Smooth And Silky Chocolates

READ MORE LESS

Cocoa Asante was founded in 2018 by Ella Livingston, a Ghanaian-American who made it her mission to provide chocolate of the best quality using cacao from her home country Ghana. We distribute our chocolate to businesses in the Chattanooga area. Customers can purchase directly from us online as well.

The depth of flavor and the silky smooth texture of our chocolates provide an experience like none other. We take pride in the exquisite taste we are able to produce through the use of fresh ingredients of the highest quality.